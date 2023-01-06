Kent County man charged in December arson case

BALTIMORE — Investigators have charged a man with arson after he set a single family home on fire in Chestertown last December, police said.

On December 31, 2022, around 9:05 a.m., over forty firefighters from the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding jurisdictions, responded to the 8000 block of Fairlee Road for a reported fire.

The fire, which took about two hours to extinguish, and caused about $400,000 in damages, was originally discovered by a neighbor.

Deputy State Fire Marshalls determined that the fire originated from multiple areas of the home, and was started intentionally. Daniel Horne, 32, was ultimately found responsible.

On January 6th, Horne turned himself in. Horne was charged with First Degree Arson, Second Degree Arson, two counts of Malicious Burning First Degree and two counts of Malicious Burning Second Degree.

He was arrested and taken to the Kent County Detention Center, where he is being held awaiting his bond hearing.