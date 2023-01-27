Man charged in fatal Hanover shopping center shooting

BALTIMORE -- A Severn man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man shot Wednesday night at a shopping center in Hanover, Anne Arundel County police said.

Alexander Williams, 34, is charged in the death of 26-year-old Markus Nocho of Odenton.

Officers responded at 9 p.m. Wednesday to the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road, where they found Nocho shot multiple times.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said even though Williams has been charged in the case, anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TIpLine at 410-222-4700.