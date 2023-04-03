Man charged for reportedly stealing brother, Baltimore City Sheriff employee's gun

BALTIMORE - A man who worked for the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office is no longer employed after his brother reportedly stole his departmental gun from his car.

Brandon Collins, who was a Court Security Officer with the Sheriff's Office, reported to his supervisor and police department that his Glock 22 was taken, the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Baltimore County Police charged 23-year-old Cedric Collins, the brother of Brandon Collins, with illegal possession of a registered firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, firearm possession with a felony conviction, other gun violations and theft.

A warrant was issued and the Baltimore County Police and the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office began a joint fugitive investigation.

On April 1, the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office arrested Cedric Collins without incident at the Westside Shopping Center in West Baltimore. He was taken to the Baltimore County Detention Center.

According to deputies, Court Security Officers only have police authority within the Circuit Court facilities in Baltimore City. Court Security Officers provide courthouse and courtroom security.