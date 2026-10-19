Man arrested for stabbing roommate after argument in Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his roommate Sunday morning after a verbal altercation.

Police took into custody 71-year-old Stephen Hutton of Odenton, Maryland, after his roommate walked into a hospital with what appeared to be stab wounds, said a news release from Anne Arundel County police.

The victim reported that he and his roommate had gotten into an argument at a house in the 500 block of Prince Charles Avenue. The victim told officers that during the dispute, Hutton allegedly went into his bedroom and retrieved a knife before charging at the victim in a hallway.

Hutton is accused of stabbing the victim in the upper body. The victim said he was able to disarm the suspect and drive himself to the hospital.

Police located the suspect and he was taken into custody.