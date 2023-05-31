Man arrested in East Baltimore murder

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal East Baltimore shooting last month, Baltimore Police said Wednesday.

Police said that on April 4, around 7:25 p.m., they responded to the 600 block of North Milton Street for a ShotSpotter alert.

When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Jerric Michie suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics transported Michie to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Just moments later, officers on patrol at the intersection of Montford and Jefferson Street were approached by a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

On May 27, around 7:57 p.m., officers arrested 27-year-old Devin Wallace in the 500 block of North Glover Street.

Police believe Wallace shot and killed Michie on April 4 in the 2400 block of East Monument Street.

Wallace was taken to the Central Booking Intake facility where he was charged with 1st Degree Murder, Attempted 1st Degree Murder, and firearms charges.