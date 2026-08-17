Man arrested for indecent exposure after incident at Aberdeen shopping center

A man has been arrested and charged with indecent exposure after an incident last week at Aberdeen Shopping Plaza.

The Aberdeen Police Department confirmed Monday that the suspect, 37-year-old Aberdeen resident Frederick Harris, was arrested and charged on August 13.

Officers were called to the Aberdeen Shopping Plaza around 10:18 a.m. to investigate a possible indecent exposure.

On the scene, officers determined that a man had exposed himself to a female victim "and committed a lewd act while she was seated inside her vehicle," a police statement said. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Suspect released, then captured

Police later identified Harris as the suspect in the indecent exposure incident and located him in the area of Beards Hill Road. Officers took him into custody.

But Harris was subsequently released from police custody due to a medical situation. Later, an application for charges was filed, and an arrest warrant was issued for him.

During the early morning hours of August 13, an Aberdeen police officer located Harris. Officers arrested him on the active warrant and transported him to the Harford County Detention Center. He was charged with indecent exposure.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may have been a victim of or witness to other exposures, are ufged to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.