Man arrested for fatal stabbing in Essex

Your Saturday Morning News Round Up (10/21/2023)

ESSEX -- A 55-year-old man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of 63-year-old Keith Yeager, according to Baltimore County Police.

Baltimore County Police Department announced the arrest of 55-year-old Gregory Hare for the fatal stabbing that occurred on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Around 10 p.m. on October 16, officers responded to the unit block of Eastern Blvd for a report of an assault.

When officers arrived, they found 63-year-old Keith Yeager suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Yeager was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Gregory Hare surrendered to officers on Friday, October 20.

Hare is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center and is charged with first-degree murder.