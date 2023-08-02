Man arrested after woman killed, 9 injured in Rockville head-on crash

BALTIMORE -- A woman died and nine people, including children, were injured in a head-on crash Tuesday night on I-270 in Rockville, Maryland State Police said. A man was arrested after he allegedly fled the scene.

The wrong-way driver was identified by police as 23-year-old Jayleen Hannor of Georgia, police said. Charges are pending in the case.

Multiple reports were made around 11:45 p.m. of a Mercedes SUV traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-270 near Rockledge Drive, police said. The SUV eventually hit two cars: a Lexus and a Nissan Pathfinder.

Five adults in the Lexus were hospitalized, and in the Nissan, two adults and three children were injured. The driver of the Nissan, identified only as a woman, was declared dead at an area hospital.

Hannor allegedly fled the scene after the crash, but was taken into custody a short time later. An investigation is ongoing.

The outerloop of I-495 was closed following the crash.