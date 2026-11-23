Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting on Saturday of a man in West Baltimore.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Dorrion Yeargin, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

Officers responded to a report about a shooting in the 2300 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When units arrived, they found 38-year-old Anthony Crawford suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

Police investigating the incident said a traffic collision took place before the shooting.

Police confirmed that Yeargin was taken into custody at the scene. He has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges, according to charging documents obtained by CBS News Baltimore.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.