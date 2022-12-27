Watch CBS News
Man accused of abducting child, prompting Amber Alert, charged with shooting woman in Bowleys Quarters

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The man accused of abducting a 1-year-old child, prompting an Amber Alert, has been arrested after shooting a woman and stealing her car in Bowleys Quarter.

Baltimore County police charged 31-year-old Dariel Williams with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, motor vehicle theft and a gun violation.

He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

On Sunday night, police said a woman was seriously injured when she was shot around 11 p.m. in the unit block of Joggins Court. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Soon after, Williams was sought after 1-year-old Damarie Williams was taken in a 2019 Kia Optima, Baltimore County Police confirmed.

The child was located unharmed.

