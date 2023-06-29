Watch CBS News
Man, 35, killed in South Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was apparently shot in a car Wednesday night in south Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded around midnight to the 2400 block of Wilgrey Court, where they found a 35-year-old man shot in the back. He was pronounced dead shortly after medics responded, police said. 

Investigators believe the victim was sitting inside a vehicle when an unidentified suspect shot him, police said. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on June 29, 2023 / 9:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

