Man, 28, shot and killed on East Eager St. in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in East Baltimore Friday morning.

Around 11:52 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 1600 block of East Eager street for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP, or visit the MCS of Maryland website.