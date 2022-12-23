Man, 28, shot and killed on East Eager St. in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in East Baltimore Friday morning.
Around 11:52 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 1600 block of East Eager street for a reported shooting.
When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene.
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP, or visit the MCS of Maryland website.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.