2 students at Magruder High School taken into custody after police find knife, BB gun on campus

A 15-year-old student at Montgomery County's Colonel Zadok Magruder High School has been charged with assault and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property after an incident at the school Thursday morning.

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) confirmed the charge against the 15-year-old student in a post on X.

The MCPD also cited a separate incident at the high school involving another student.

Both incidents prompted police to put the school in a "hold status."

"Two students at Magruder HS in custody following two separate incidents with weapons located. @MCPS has placed the school in a hold status," the social media post said.

In an update, police said "one student [was] found in possession of a knife, the second in possession of a bb gun."

It added that police had "charged one 15-year-old student with assault and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property."

The MCPD said normal operations have resumed and officers had cleared the school.