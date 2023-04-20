M&T Bank, Baltimore Ravens extend philanthropic partnership

BALTIMORE — M&T Bank and the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to extend their partnership for another 10 years. The partnership, which was set to expire after the 2027 season, will now persist through the 2037 season.

Since the partnership began, M&T has collaborated with the Ravens on numerous community initiatives. The extension of the partnership means M&T will have more opportunity to work with the Ravens on its philanthropic efforts.

"The Ravens Foundation is the team's charitable arm committed to encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth in Baltimore and other parts of Maryland. Recent foundation projects include the installation of new educational spaces at Baltimore City's Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School and a Ravens-themed playground at Northwest Regional Park in Owings Mills, Md," M&T said.

Other community improvement projects include neighborhood landscaping and beautification, stream clean-ups, food drives, school supply distribution, and playground construction throughout Baltimore.

The extension of the contract also preserves the M&T Bank stadium naming rights deal.

"We share M&T's commitment to pursuing excellence and community impact, and that alignment has allowed our partnership to flourish. The past two decades together are worth celebrating, and it brings us great excitement to know that the iconic moments at M&T Bank Stadium – 'The Bank' – will continue," Ravens President Sashi Brown said.