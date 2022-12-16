Maryland doubles holiday Lyft rideshare credits for residents

BALTIMORE -- Marylanders are being provided Lyft rideshare credits to celebrate the holidays responsibly, and on Thursday, the state doubled the amount residents are eligible for.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration announced $40,000 in credit to help them choose an alternative to driving impaired.

Each Marylander is eligible to receive one $10 rideshare credit each weekend while supplies last - there are 4,000 Lyft credits for the state.

So how do you get the credit? A select number of credits will be available on these dates:

Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 4,

Thursday, December 8 through Sunday, December 11,

Thursday, December 15 through Sunday, December 18,

Thursday, December 22 through Sunday, December 25, and

Thursday, December 29 through Sunday, January 1.

To redeem the credit, open the Lyft app, choose "Payment" from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the "Add Lyft Pass" section. After entering the code found at ZeroDeathsMD.gov/Rideshare, $10 will be applied to the user's account. There is a different code for each time period.

MDOT MVA said that last year, 173 people died and more than 2,800 were injured on Maryland roadways due to impaired driving.

The state held a similar initiative last year, which is funded by a grant for the Governors Highway Safety Association. Maryland is one of four states awarded the grant.

"Once again, we're making the choice easy to be the driver who makes a plan and arranges a sober ride home," said Governor Larry Hogan in a statement. "No one should lose a loved one this holiday season, or ever, due to someone's selfish choice to drive impaired. I encourage all drivers to make a plan for a sober ride home and save a life."