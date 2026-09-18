Two arrested after shoplifting leads to crash, foot pursuit in Baltimore County

Baltimore County police are investigating a shoplifting incident that led to a vehicle crash and a foot pursuit in Lutherville.

According to officials, officers from the Cockeysville Precinct were called to the unit block of West Ridgley Road for a shoplifting incident at 5:03 p.m.

Police say they were provided with a description of the suspects and the vehicle that they operated. No information about the items stolen from the business has been released.

Baltimore County's Police Aviation Unit was also provided with the descriptions, and they were able to surveil the vehicle and provide its direction of travel.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle; however, aviation units alerted street officers that the suspect's vehicle had just run a red light and crashed into a civilian's vehicle.

The suspects then fled on foot, leading to their arrest.

Police arrested two adults. No additional suspect information has been released at this time.

No injuries were reported.

Baltimore County Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and will release more information as it becomes known.