Loyola University to inaugurate Terrence Sawyer as school's 25th president

BALTIMORE - Loyola University will officially inaugurate Terrence M. Sawyer as the school's 25th president.

The school will hold an inaugural convocation for Sawyer on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

"The convocation will bring together the Loyola community, the Jesuit community, local and state leaders and leaders in higher education throughout the country," Loyola said in a statement.

Terrence Sawyer started as Loyola's president on Jan. 1 as a layperson.

Sawyer has been at Loyola for 24 years.

He has served the university in several roles as an administrator and taught as an affiliate faculty member. Prior to becoming president, he was the university's senior vice president.

"This is a historic moment for Loyola University Maryland, the members of our Loyola community, and the communities of which Loyola is a part, including Baltimore," said Gerry Holthaus, '71, chair of Loyola's Board of Trustees. "The inauguration is an opportunity for all of us to celebrate President Sawyer and look forward to being part of Loyola's promising future under his leadership."