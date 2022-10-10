Watch CBS News
Local News

Loyola University to inaugurate Terrence Sawyer as school's 25th president

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Loyola University will officially inaugurate Terrence M. Sawyer as the school's 25th president.

The school will hold an inaugural convocation for Sawyer on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

"The convocation will bring together the Loyola community, the Jesuit community, local and state leaders and leaders in higher education throughout the country," Loyola said in a statement.

Terrence Sawyer started as Loyola's president on Jan. 1 as a layperson.

Sawyer has been at Loyola for 24 years.

He has served the university in several roles as an administrator and taught as an affiliate faculty member. Prior to becoming president, he was the university's senior vice president.

 "This is a historic moment for Loyola University Maryland, the members of our Loyola community, and the communities of which Loyola is a part, including Baltimore," said Gerry Holthaus, '71, chair of Loyola's Board of Trustees. "The inauguration is an opportunity for all of us to celebrate President Sawyer and look forward to being part of Loyola's promising future under his leadership."

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 3:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.