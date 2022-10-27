Patterson Park calls on community to name new mascot
BALTIMORE-- The Friends of Patterson Park is struggling to pick a name for their furry new staff member, a squirrel mascot. So the organization is asking for help
Sciurus Giganticus, its scientific name, isn't very mascot-like, so Friends of Patterson Park came up with a few name options with the help of the park community.
Those options are:
- Sid E. Squirrel
- Haze L. Nut "Hazey
- Clover
- Nutty B. Squirrel ( B is for "Boh")
- Ellwood
- Peanut
- Parker
Time is ticking and the choice is in your hands. To cast the vote for your favorite name, visit their website.
Friends of Patterson Park will announce the winning name on Halloween - October 31.
