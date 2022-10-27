Patterson Park calls on community to name new mascot

BALTIMORE-- The Friends of Patterson Park is struggling to pick a name for their furry new staff member, a squirrel mascot. So the organization is asking for help

Sciurus Giganticus, its scientific name, isn't very mascot-like, so Friends of Patterson Park came up with a few name options with the help of the park community.

Those options are:

Sid E. Squirrel

Haze L. Nut "Hazey

Clover

Nutty B. Squirrel ( B is for "Boh")



Ellwood

Peanut

Parker



Time is ticking and the choice is in your hands. To cast the vote for your favorite name, visit their website.

Friends of Patterson Park will announce the winning name on Halloween - October 31.