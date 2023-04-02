Watch CBS News
Local church donates to residents in tornado-struck Mississippi

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - At Rising Sun First Baptist Church, church members are sending more than prayers to those in need.

"There are people waking up this morning who have lost everything," Pastor Engel Burns said.

At least 26 people are dead after tornadoes touched down and caused wide-spread destruction across Mississippi and Alabama. 

"My mom is actually from the area that was hit with a tornado, so this church has its roots in Mississippi," Burns said.

Pastor Burns said he believes in service and helping people in need. 

"We are praying and keeping people covered who are in need," Pastor Burn said. "We believe that is a mandate of the church that Christ has given us."

Pastor Burns said that thousands of dollars donated from members of Rising Sun, will be sent to aid those in need in Mississippi. 

"We just want to encourage everybody all across the nation, the fraternities, sororities, social organizations, churches of all denominations, to just do something to help these people," Pastor Burns said.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 6:51 PM

