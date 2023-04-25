LL Cool J's F.O.R.C.E. tour stopping in Baltimore with surprise guests

BALTIMORE -- Grammy Award-winning artist LL Cool J is headlining and curating a unique tour of hip-hop legends, and it's coming to Baltimore this summer.

The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live tour is stopping at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on July 1.

This won't be a traditional show with openers, but a nonstop musical mashup with various artists. It's building off of the Grammy Awards performance celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop earlier this year.

So, which artists are coming to Baltimore for the show? Promoters haven't said which performers will be in which city, but Baltimore is definitely in for a treat.

The rotating cast of iconic acts includes Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Rick Ross and more.

LL will perform each night with The Roots and legendary DJs Jazzy Jeff and Z-Trip, who put on the grand Grammys performance.

The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy), @llcoolj's first headlining tour in 30 years. A live mixtape backed each night by @djjazzyjeff215, @ztrip, and @THEROOTSBAND. Presale access: https://t.co/zvvfy3Wda9 pic.twitter.com/uVIuLDUNgz — DJ Z-TRIP (@ztrip) April 25, 2023

Verizon and Citi presale tickets open Tuesday, April 25 at noon.

The LiveNation and Ticketmaster presale is Thursday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Finally, the general sale kicks off Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. Find those tickets here.

"I'm excited to be on my first Arena tour in 30 years," LL said in a statement. "It's proof that our culture is more viable than ever. Get ready for some non stop beats and rhymes. See you this summer!"