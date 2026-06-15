Listeria outbreak from ricotta cheese leaves 1 dead in Maryland, 7 sickened in New York, Virginia

One person died in Maryland, and seven were sickened in New York and Virginia due to a Listeria outbreak linked to contaminated ricotta cheese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The impacted products were made by Clover Hill Dairy, located in Mechanicsville, Maryland. The facility has since agreed to initiate a voluntary recall of all of its cheese products, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

The department suspended the operating license for the facility on May 30 and is continuing with a follow-up evaluation, officials said. The CDC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are working to identify if any other products are linked to the outbreak.

Impacted dairy products

According to Maryland health officials, Clover Hill Dairy products are sold from their retail market, at farmers markets and through third-party distributors in North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The products may be relabeled with a different brand name during distribution, including KESSO, QUESOS LA RICURA, IZALCO, DE MI PUEBLO, RIO LINDO.

Consumers are urged to check the manufacturer information on their packages, which will identify the Clover Hill Dairy manufacturer permit number of "24-128".

The following products should be thrown away:

Soft and Semi-Soft "Spanish Style Cheese Varieties"

Cuajada

Soft Cuajada

Soft Cuajada in Brine

Soft Cujada Crumbs

Ricotta/Requeson

Soft Ricotta w/ Jalapeno's (Requeson Con Chile)

Mild Cheese Varieties

Yummy Cheddar

White Cheddar

White Colby

Monterey Jack

Marble Jack

Fresh Cheddar Curd

Snack Pack - Assorted (White Colby, Marble Jack, and Yummy Cheddar)

3-in-A-Pack - Assorted (White Colby, Marble Jack, and Yummy Cheddar)

Hard Cheese Varieties

Yummy Cheddar

White Cheddar

White Colby

Snack Pack Sharp Stix

Smoked Cheddar Cheese Varieties

Cheddar

White Cheddar

Flavored Cheeses

Horseradish

Old Bay Cheddar

Pepper Cheese Varieties

Jalapeno Cheddar

Pepper Jack

Sizzlin' Colby (with Habanero Peppers)

Snack Pack- Assorted Pepper Stix (Jalapeno Cheddar and Pepper Jack)

3-in-A-Pack - Assorted (Jalapeno Cheddar, Pepper Jack, and Sizzlin Colby)

Smoked Pepper Cheese Varieties

Jalapeno Cheddar

What is Listeria?

Listeria or the L. monocytogenes bacteria can grow in unsanitary food production conditions and can lead to contamination of food, according to the FDA.

The bacteria can survive and grow under refrigerated conditions and can spread to other foods and surfaces. Pets can also spread the bacteria by eating contaminated food.

Those who eat food contaminated with L. monocytogenes bacteria can develop listeriosis.

Listeriosis can cause symptoms that can be life-threatening for immunocompromised individuals. Symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches, headaches, confusion and convulsions.