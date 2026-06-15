Listeria outbreak from ricotta cheese leaves 1 dead in Maryland, 7 sickened in New York, Virginia
One person died in Maryland, and seven were sickened in New York and Virginia due to a Listeria outbreak linked to contaminated ricotta cheese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The impacted products were made by Clover Hill Dairy, located in Mechanicsville, Maryland. The facility has since agreed to initiate a voluntary recall of all of its cheese products, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The department suspended the operating license for the facility on May 30 and is continuing with a follow-up evaluation, officials said. The CDC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are working to identify if any other products are linked to the outbreak.
Impacted dairy products
According to Maryland health officials, Clover Hill Dairy products are sold from their retail market, at farmers markets and through third-party distributors in North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
The products may be relabeled with a different brand name during distribution, including KESSO, QUESOS LA RICURA, IZALCO, DE MI PUEBLO, RIO LINDO.
Consumers are urged to check the manufacturer information on their packages, which will identify the Clover Hill Dairy manufacturer permit number of "24-128".
The following products should be thrown away:
Soft and Semi-Soft "Spanish Style Cheese Varieties"
- Cuajada
- Soft Cuajada
- Soft Cuajada in Brine
- Soft Cujada Crumbs
- Ricotta/Requeson
- Soft Ricotta w/ Jalapeno's (Requeson Con Chile)
Mild Cheese Varieties
- Yummy Cheddar
- White Cheddar
- White Colby
- Monterey Jack
- Marble Jack
- Fresh Cheddar Curd
- Snack Pack - Assorted (White Colby, Marble Jack, and Yummy Cheddar)
- 3-in-A-Pack - Assorted (White Colby, Marble Jack, and Yummy Cheddar)
Hard Cheese Varieties
- Yummy Cheddar
- White Cheddar
- White Colby
- Snack Pack Sharp Stix
Smoked Cheddar Cheese Varieties
- Cheddar
- White Cheddar
Flavored Cheeses
- Horseradish
- Old Bay Cheddar
Pepper Cheese Varieties
- Jalapeno Cheddar
- Pepper Jack
- Sizzlin' Colby (with Habanero Peppers)
- Snack Pack- Assorted Pepper Stix (Jalapeno Cheddar and Pepper Jack)
- 3-in-A-Pack - Assorted (Jalapeno Cheddar, Pepper Jack, and Sizzlin Colby)
Smoked Pepper Cheese Varieties
- Jalapeno Cheddar
What is Listeria?
Listeria or the L. monocytogenes bacteria can grow in unsanitary food production conditions and can lead to contamination of food, according to the FDA.
The bacteria can survive and grow under refrigerated conditions and can spread to other foods and surfaces. Pets can also spread the bacteria by eating contaminated food.
Those who eat food contaminated with L. monocytogenes bacteria can develop listeriosis.
Listeriosis can cause symptoms that can be life-threatening for immunocompromised individuals. Symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches, headaches, confusion and convulsions.