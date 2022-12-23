Watch CBS News
Light rail service between North Avenue and Falls Road suspended due to downed trees overhead wires

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Light Rail service between North Avenue and Falls Road in Baltimore has been suspended because of high winds and downed trees on the overhead wires.

Transportation officials said the tree fell on the overhead wires north of Falls Road Station.

A bus bridge is being set up to transport passengers.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 3:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

