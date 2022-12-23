Light rail service between North Avenue and Falls Road suspended due to downed trees overhead wires
BALTIMORE - The Light Rail service between North Avenue and Falls Road in Baltimore has been suspended because of high winds and downed trees on the overhead wires.
Transportation officials said the tree fell on the overhead wires north of Falls Road Station.
A bus bridge is being set up to transport passengers.
