Man sentenced in 2021 murder of Baltimore County man and son receives additional life sentence

BALTIMORE -- A man received a life sentence plus 15 years Tuesday for the killing of a 19-year-old in Southwest Baltimore, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said.

Ameer Gittens, 25, was found guilty in the fatal shooting of Antwan Edwards, 19, in Baltimore's Saint Josephs Neighborhood in 2021. Police said that on October 31, 2021 officers responded to a report of a person being shot in the area of Palormo and Leeds Streets. When they arrived, they found an Edwards suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3500 block of Leeds Street. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Tuesday's sentence will run consecutive to two other life sentences Gittens received for a violent crime spree that ended in the murder of a Baltimore County man and his son in 2021.

In 2023, Gittens, along with Derrick Jamison, 25, received two life sentences plus 50 years for robbing and killing 55-year-old Christopher Walker and his 24-year-old son, Justin, police said.

The murder of Christopher and Justin Walker occurred three weeks prior to Edwards killing, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

According to officials, Walker and a friend agreed to give Gittens and Jamison a ride from a convenience store in Rosedale. Gittens and Jamison drew handguns, forced Justin and his friend to remove all of their clothes, and took their wallets and cellphones.

The friend was forced into the trunk of the vehicle and duct taped at the wrists, ankles, and mouth. Eventually, Gittens and Jamison took Justin Walker to his home on Plainview Road in Rosedale, where they shot Justin's father eight times, and Justin once, killing both of them.

"There is no doubt that the State of Maryland is significantly safer with this defendant incarcerated for life. The utter disregard for human life demonstrated in this case underscores the seriousness of the defendant's actions," State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates said.