Leslie Noble, a Franklin High student-athlete, honored a week after his death

BALTIMORE -- Family, friends and school staff gathered at Franklin High School on Wednesday to remember 16-year-old Leslie Noble who died on August 14 after a medical emergency on the football field in Reisterstown.

There was a candlelight vigil, prayer, moment of silence and a balloon release.

The crowd counted to 74 - Leslie’s football jersey number - before releasing balloons @wjz pic.twitter.com/KV41Mz2hhN — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) August 21, 2024

"Losing somebody is hard," said I'Jaye Butler, Noble's cousin. "Especially somebody that young and with so much life left to live."

Shortly after 9 a.m. on August 14, emergency responders were called out to the gridiron for a student who had collapsed on the field and was in critical condition. Resuscitation efforts were attempted but the teen died at a local hospital.

A week later, the medical examiner confirmed autopsy results are still pending to determine Noble's cause of death.

Leslie Noble died during a medical emergency at Franklin High School. GoFundMe

During the vigil Wednesday night on the school's football field, several people shared stories of Noble, who was known to be larger than life.

A vigil is starting at Franklin High School for 16-year-old Leslie Noble.



The star football player collapsed on the field last Wednesday and died after being taken to a nearby hospital.



Autopsy results are still pending. @wjz pic.twitter.com/utFT4BA72p — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) August 21, 2024

Noble was on the varsity squad since freshman year, donning jersey number 74 but school staff said he was just as bright behind the scenes.

"I hope that other kids look to him and see that it's OK to be who you are and to be proud of it because I don't think there's a person here who isn't proud of Leslie," a school staff member said.

The first football game of the season for FHS is set for September 6 against Westminster.