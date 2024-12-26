Baltimore City courthouses reopened after Legionella bacteria detected in water

BALTIMORE -- Three courthouses in Downtown Baltimore reopened Thursday after water quality tests found elevated levels of Legionella bacteria last week.

After the water quality tests, the city said recommended the immediate closure of the Baltimore City District (People's) Courthouse, Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse, and Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse.

The Cummings Courthouse and Mitchell Courthouse closed for a water flush, but are now open once again, according to Baltimore City Circuit Clerk Xavier Conaway. Conaway said the closure on Friday was not a requirement, but a proactive decision.

On December 20, the Maryland Department of General Services put a remedial plan in place to protect the health of visitors and employees. It is unclear if that that plan is still in place.

Legionaella bacteria were also detected at the North Avenue courthouse, but it did not close.

Elevated levels of Legionella bacteria can cause Legionnaires Disease and Pontiac fever. Dr, Greg Cocoran of Lifebridge Health told WJZ the bacteria can cause a dangerous form of pneumonia.