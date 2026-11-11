Cyclist stabbed to death at Baltimore's Leakin Park, sources say

A man was stabbed to death Tuesday at Leakin Park in Baltimore, and the search continues for his killer. Sources tell our media partner, the Baltimore Banner, the victim was a cyclist.

Baltimore Police said they responded to a report of a stabbing around 4 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Franklintown Road, which travels through the park to Gwynns Falls.

Once they arrived on the scene, the officers found a male victim suffering from stab wounds to his body.

First responders tried to save the victim, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police did not share his age or any other identifying details.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide, and there has been no word on a suspect.

Friends of Gwynns Falls Leakin Park said in a statement the organization was "deeply sadden by the tragic loss of a cyclist's life following a violent incident in the park."

"This incident is another reminder of the need for a comprehensive safety plan and coordinated strategies to ensure Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park remains a safe and welcoming place for everyone. Our park should be a place where residents and visitors can safely enjoy nature, recreation, and community," said Friends of Gwynns Falls Leakin Park Executive Director Pickett Slater Harrison.

Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.