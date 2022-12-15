Lawn, gardens and beach planned for next phase of Rash Field Park redevelopment

BALTIMORE -- The redevelopment of an additional five acres of Rash Field Park, a harborside park in Baltimore, is set to include a beach, gardens, walking paths and a big lawn for games and events, organizers say.

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore unveiled design concepts for Phase II of the park, which it says is focused on recreation, wellness, and leisure.

The design includes four components called The Lawn, The Plaza, The Gardens, and The Beach, the partnership said.

The Lawn is envisioned to be used as an athletic field, an event space or an area to relax and have a picnic, the partnership said. The Plaza is planned as a place for visitors to play games and get active.

The Garden is planned to be a space for visitors to connect with nature, while The Beach will have sand for volleyball games and taking in the sunshine.

The partnership said the plan reflects public feedback, which included requests for an open grassy field, as well as more shaded areas to exercise and walk.

The partnership released these designs of the concept:

The designs were planned by landscape architecture firm Mahan Rykiel Associates. The partnership said the schematic design will start by spring, but that the start of construction is dependent completely on fundraising.

Phase II is still several years from opening, said Laurie Schwartz, president of Waterfront Partnership.

"Knowing how well received and full of laughter and fun the first phase of the park has been, we are very excited to present these designs and bring the project one step closer to completion," Schwartz said.

Rash Field Park's first phase had its grand reopening on Nov. 5, 2021, with an adventure park and nature park for children, a newly installed skate park and a shaded lawn where people can sit and enjoy views of the city's skyline.

