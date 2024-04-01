Port workers, businesses impacted by Key Bridge collapse could get some relief if bill passes

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Protecting Opportunities and Regional Trade Act, also known as the "PORT Act" is being fast-tracked through the State Legislature.

"The thing that most people don't think about is the helping hand that you need, it comes from your local and state government in a crisis and an emergency," Delegate Robbyn Lewis said.

Lawmakers in both chambers came up with the bill on March 27, a day after the tragic Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse that killed six construction workers and blocked off access to the Port of Baltimore.

It was then introduced during a session on the Senate floor Friday by the chamber's president Bill Ferguson.

"This is the first time in modern memory when the channel to the Port of Baltimore is closed off," Ferguson said.

The bill would establish temporary relief programs for the thousands of port workers and businesses impacted by the collapse.

Funding for the programs would come from Maryland's rainy day fund, which is often used for emergency purposes and in times of crisis, such as the Key Bridge collapse.

"It is a true crisis," Ferguson said. "So, what we want to do is provide direct subsidies to individual workers and to businesses to keep people employed through these temporary emergencies."

Ferguson told WJZ another goal of the bill is to make sure that companies that currently have to ship their goods to other ports bring their business back to the Port of Baltimore once the channel is reopened.

"The economic consequence is unbelievable and we have to be urgent in our approach so that it doesn't have ripple effects for months to come," Ferguson said.

A hearing on the bill will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday.

Lawmakers hope to pass the bill by the end of the week.