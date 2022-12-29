Late soccer legend Pelé visited Baltimore, Inner Harbor to promote World Cup in 1993

BALTIMORE - Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, who had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021, died Thursday. He was 82 years old.

Pelé, one of the world's most recognizable sports figures, once visited Baltimore.

On Sept. 22, 1993, he came to Baltimore's Inner Harbor and Harborplace to promote the World Cup in the United States in 1994.

World Cup Games were played at RFK Stadium in Washington, DC.

He was also made an honorary member of the Baltimore Spirit indoor soccer team.

Pelé won a record three World Cups, winning his first at the age of 17 in 1958.

Different sources, counting different sets of games, list Pelé's goal totals as anywhere between 650 (league matches) and 1,281 (all senior matches, some against low-level competition.)