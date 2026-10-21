Late April frost costs Maryland farm $1 million in lost apple, peach crops

A late April frost is costing a Maryland farm more than $1 million this fall after freezing temperatures destroyed most of its apple and peach crops.

Baugher's Orchard and Farm in Westminster said the frost wiped out 90% of its apple and peach crop in a matter of hours.

This year has been one of the worst for the five-generation family farm's apple harvest. Farm officials said they have never experienced a frost that cold so late in the spring.

"Your entire apple and peach crop can come down to one morning in April, and it could just completely wreck it all. And there's nothing you can do about it," Emmitt Baugher told WJZ.

Frost leaves orchard with few apples to harvest

The unpredictable weather has forced the farm to adjust to get through the season. Despite using several methods to protect the crops, including windmills and small bonfires near the trees, the farm couldn't overcome the freezing temperatures.

Bins that are usually full of apples this time of year are sitting idle as the farm waits for next year's harvest. There simply aren't enough apples left on the trees to pick.

"This should be empty. The cold storage should be full of apples, but this year it's reversed," Baugher said.

The farm has 135 acres of apple orchards and is struggling to find enough fruit to make products for its market, including apple cider.

"Our packing line would be running pretty much nonstop about this time of year, packing orders, but we run maybe two or three times a week," Baugher said. "We're struggling just to get enough apples to even make the weekly quota for cider."

Farm brings in apples as prices rise

To keep up with demand, the farm is bringing in apples from out of state, paying $13 to $15 per bushel — a significant increase from last year.

The farm has also had to send home about 20% of its day laborers.

Normally, the orchard's trees would be full of apples for customers to pick themselves this time of year. Instead, many trees are bare. Some of the apples that did grow have rotted, contributing to an estimated $1.5 million loss from the apple crop alone.

"We haven't picked any EverCrisps this year. We haven't been in here at all," Baugher said.

Buying apples from outside the farm has also driven up prices for customers. A gallon of apple cider now costs several dollars more than it did last year.

Farm looks to next year's harvest

Despite the losses, the farm still has to maintain its orchards in hopes of a better harvest next year.

"Whether it had 100 apples on it, whether it had zero, you still have to take care of it, still have to prune it, still have to mow under it," Baugher said. "You have to do all the same stuff as if you had a crop, but you're doing it all knowing. You're not really going to get anything at the end of it."

Some apples that survived the frost and were harvested are misshapen, which Baugher said can happen after exposure to cold temperatures. The apples can resemble small pumpkins and contain few seeds.

The farm is hoping to bounce back next year and is asking for more cooperative weather.

"Try to keep that frost a little earlier. We don't want to have that frost in late April. A little bit of warmer temperatures will be good for sure," Baugher said.

To help make ends meet this season, the farm has turned its attention to other crops, including watermelon, sweet corn and pick-your-own pumpkins.

The farm said it is grateful for its loyal customers, whose support is helping it get through one of the most challenging years in its history.