Two officers assaulted as large fight erupts at Baltimore's AFRAM festival

A civil unrest zone was declared at AFRAM on Saturday after officers responded to a group of unruly juveniles.

According to Baltimore Police, officers responded to the AFRAM festival at Druid Hill Park at 7:59 p.m. for reports of a large fight, along with juveniles throwing objects at officers.

When units arrived, they dispersed the crowd and cleared the area. Two officers were assaulted during this time.

According to police, the area was declared a civil unrest zone due to the large group gathering in a small area of the festival. Additional resources were deployed, including Baltimore Police's Foxtrot helicopter.

Festival activities continued despite the incident.

As of Saturday night, no arrests have been made

An investigation into these incidents is ongoing.