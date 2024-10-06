Watch CBS News
Lansdowne apartment fire leaves 16 people displaced

By Harrington Gardiner

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE COUNTY -- An early Sunday morning fire in Baltimore County has left 7 adults and 9 children without a place to stay, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. 

Crews arrived at the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle for an apartment fire where they found the blaze showing on the second floor along with a few people trapped inside. 

Baltimore County Fire said one resident has been taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 11 animals were rescued from the fire as well.

There were no injuries to the fire department. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

