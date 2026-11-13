"KPop Demon Hunters" world tour to kick off in Baltimore at CFG Bank Arena in June

The promoters of the KPop Demon Hunters world tour announced on Friday that the first show will debut in Baltimore at CFG Bank Arena on June 5.

Two performances will be held in Baltimore to kick off a world tour of concerts based on the hugely popular Netflix animated show.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 20. The tour will span North America, the U.K. and Europe, with at least 150 performances throughout 2027 and 2028.

Netflix and concert organizer AEG Presents described the show as "a next-generation K-pop concert experience unlike anything fans have seen, heard, or felt before," according to a news release.

The shows will immerse fans "in the storytelling with live-action stunts and performers, fan-favorite music and choreography, and special performances" the organizers said.

"Fans will get to interact with their favorite animated demon-fighting trio, sing and dance along to the film's chart-topping soundtrack, and even play a part in helping HUNTR/X seal the Honmoon," Netflix said in a statement.

"Of course, no KPop Demon Hunters experience would be complete without a little competition from the Saja Boys -- or some adorable mischief courtesy of Derpy Tiger. They'll be part of the action, too."