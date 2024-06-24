Kids in Baltimore City step into the future with a first-of-its-kind A-I athletics day

BALTIMORE -- Kids in Baltimore City experienced a first-of-its-kind A-I athletics day on Monday.

The Sean Ryan Communities of Care Initiative is bringing an Artificial Intelligence Resource Lab to Greenmount - allowing city youth to step into the future.

The event was the start of Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sean Ryan's Community of Cares Initiative in partnership with the Greenmount Recreation Center. The goal is to educate and empower local young people through computer science and artificial intelligence.

"It's just something that is going to have an everlasting impact on the community," said Ryan. I want to have a strong, everlasting impact on the culture, and I wanted to target kids that grew up in neighborhoods similar to where I came from."

Ryan hopes this will inspire the next generation by, "just giving them an extra resource they can lean on. I understand that there are libraries, books, YouTube, there are other resources. We just want to create an extra resource for the kids."

Sean Ryan knows first-hand the impact this lab will have on these kids.

"I saw from Sean very early on the ability to give him up-to-date technology and get it in his hands how it expanded his world. It changed everything for him," Michael Greembaum, Sean's adoptive father, explained.

The AI Resource Lab is expected to open in 2024.