Key Bridge's remaining structures to be demolished with plans discussed for new bridge

BALTIMORE - The remaining structures of Baltimore's Key Bridge will soon be demolished, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority, which includes the remaining ramps on either side of the bridge's main span.

Those portions of the bridge cannot be reused as part of a new Key Bridge.

Demolition is scheduled to begin this summer or fall and will take about 10 months.

The remnants of the bridge will be removed by mechanical demolition and blasting.

A barge will then transport the pieces away from the Patapsco River.

"MDTA will work with the selected Progressive Design Build team to chart a path forward on the removal of the remaining structures in partnership with neighboring communities," MDTA officials said.

The new Key Bridge is expected to be built by the fall of 2028 at a cost of $1.7 billion.

The replace project design is still underway, which includes the type of bridge to be constructed and at what height above the water.

However, there will be an enhanced pier protection system added, MDTA officials said.

The original bridge, which was opened in 1977, collapsed in March when it was struck by the large cargo ship Dali which lost power before the collision.

More than 50,000 tons of bridge wreckage were removed from the river and taken to Sparrows Point in the southeastern part of Baltimore County.

Six construction workers were killed and the Port of Baltimore was shutdown for more than two months.

The port was fully reopened on June 12.

A public information meeting will be held Thursday, August 1 at the North Point Branch of Baltimore County Public Library in Dundalk at 5:30 p.m.