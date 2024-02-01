Kentucky murder suspect found at Ellicott City motel

BALTIMORE -- Law enforcement officers found a man suspected of killing a woman in Kentucky at a motel in Ellicott City on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Tho Luong, 41, is suspected of killing a woman in Louisville, Kentucky, per the Maryland State Police. That woman was found dead inside of a home on Tuesday, troopers said.

Investigators found Luong and his vehicle, a 2011 black BMW, at a motel in the 8000 block of Baltimore National Pike around 9:30 a.m.

Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Apprehension Team worked alongside detectives from the Louisville Metro Police Department to track down and arrest Luong, according to authorities.

Luong was taken to Waterloo Barrack for processing, troopers said.

The Maryland State Police homicide unit executed search and seizure warrants on the BMW. The vehicle was processed for evidence, too, according to authorities.

Luong will be held at the Howard County Detention Center while he awaits extradition to Kentucky, troopers said.