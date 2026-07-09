Kappa Alpha Psi's Grand Chapter Meeting is returning to Baltimore for the first time since 1968

Baltimore is scheduled to host the 88th Kappa Alpha Psi Grand Chapter Meeting in July 2027, bringing around 20,000 attendees and guests to the city to conduct official fraternity business, elect international leadership and engage in fellowship.

The last time Baltimore hosted the biennial week-long conference was in 1968.

"We are located in a historic city," said Charles Smith, president of the Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation of Metropolitan Baltimore. "Where we stand right now is one of the epicenters of the Civil Rights Movement here in Baltimore, and this gives us an opportunity to not only showcase the membership of Kappa Alpha Psi and what Kappa Alpha Psi stands for, but to showcase our young people that we support and their achievement."

"Sharing Kappa Charm on the Chesapeake"

The event will bring an international crowd and support local businesses and the economy.

"What will happen and what it will bring is not only fun but education, economic impact," Smith said. "We will be filling up Baltimore's hotels, restaurants, activities, museums and we are just looking forward to sharing Kappa Charm on the Chesapeake."

Devron Dickens, polemarch of the Baltimore Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, said he is looking forward to bringing alumni together and introducing his community to visitors.

"I'm a native Baltimorean, so making sure that my family, friends and my community sees the experience, the brotherhood that we have and also the financial impact that we can bring to the city," Dickens said.

Smith emphasized the importance of boosting Baltimore businesses through the event.

"We know and recognize that a vibrant, successful Baltimore is dependent upon vibrant and successful businesses," Smith said. "The more we can support local businesses through our endeavors means the more support we can give to our young people."

Kappa Week 2026

As a prelude to next year's festivities, Kappa Alpha Psi kicked off Kappa Week on Wednesday by inviting members to the Kappa Community House to view memorabilia. Hundreds of members are in town for the festivities. Thursday night, members will attend the fraternity's welcome reception hosted by The Urban Oyster.

"We're the first Black women-owned oyster bar in the country, so we represent Baltimore through and through," said Jasmine Norton, owner and chef at The Urban Oyster. "We travel – particularly myself – all the time. I just came back from Chicago, from representing Baltimore from a culinary perspective, and so we exude Baltimore in everything that we do and we like to make sure that people are well taken care of and they have memorable experiences."

This week's events run from July 8 to 16 and include a local food and cultural festival, Baltimore Orioles outing and new playground construction – just a taste of what is to come next year. You can view the full list of Kappa Week events here.

"It's all about changing the perspective and showing people truly what Baltimore is about, and I'm always on board for that," Norton said.

Kappa Alpha Psi's Grand Chapter Meeting will take place July 6-11, 2027.