Juvenile struck by vehicle, injured in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 10-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in West Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 800 block of Bentalou Street to investigate the report that a child had been injured by a vehicle, police said.

That's where they found the child suffering from a leg injury, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the juvenile to a local hospital so that they could receive treatment for their injury, police said.

The person who had been driving the vehicle remained at the site of the collision, according to authorities.