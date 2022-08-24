Juvenile charged with rape, robbery after Owings Mills assaults

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile has been charged in connection with two sexual assaults this week in Owings Mills, Baltimore County Police said.

The suspect, whose age has not been disclosed, is charged as an adult with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Police said the first assault occurred Sunday at 11:45 p.m. and the second happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The suspect arrested Tuesday morning by officers who were canvassing the area. An investigation is ongoing.