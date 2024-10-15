Jury selected for trial of suspect in murder of Edmondson-Westside student Deanta Dorsey

Jury seated in trial of suspect in Edmondson-Westside student's murder

Jury seated in trial of suspect in Edmondson-Westside student's murder

Jury seated in trial of suspect in Edmondson-Westside student's murder

BALTIMORE -- The jury has been selected in the trial for one of the teens accused in the 2023 murder of Edmondson-Westside High School student Deanta Dorsey at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center.

Opening statements will start on Thursday.

Dorsey, 16, was one of five students shot during their lunch break across the street from the school at Popeyes.

Daaon Spears, 18, has been charged with 31 counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

After evading officers for more than a month, Spears was arrested in February of 2023. Bryan Johnson, 18, who was arrested in August, is due in court in December.

Family's fight for justice

Dorsey's family called for justice through their attorney on Tuesday outside of the courtroom.

"They have waited a long time for justice," attorney Thiru Vignarajah said. "Their son has not been forgotten, that there is a hole in their hearts that no courtroom will fill."

Vignarajah called the shooting "unimaginable" and said Dorsey was a "smart and incredible young man.".

"The idea that he could go for lunch at the Edmonson Village Shopping Center across the street, and not come home is unimaginable," Vignarajah said.

Serving students during school hours

After the shooting, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott criticized Popeyes for serving students during school hours, a finable offense in the city.

There was also a city council proposal to increase the fine for restaurants serving students 16 and younger during school hours.