Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones has won the Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive.

As of Saturday evening, Jones maintained a commanding lead over his nearest rival, fellow councilman Izzy Patoka. Though Patoka had hoped to make up ground with mail-in ballots, Jones remained comfortably ahead after all early votes, Election Day ballots and nearly 28,000 mail ballots had been counted.

"I'm deeply honored that the people of this county have given me this historic opportunity to serve," Jones said on Saturday. "I look forward to earning the trust of voters across Baltimore County this November so that, together, we can begin building a county that is safer, more affordable and more prosperous for every family."

The final margin will be determined when the election is certified July 6.

This story by Rona Kobell continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Julian Jones wins Democratic nomination for Baltimore County executive