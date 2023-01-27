Judge allows Marilyn Mosby's attorneys to withdraw from federal perjury case

BALTIMORE -- A federal judge ruled in a hearing Friday that former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's attorneys may withdraw from her ongoing perjury and mortgage fraud case.

Mosby's entire defense team attempted to withdraw last week after a series of recent judgments posed major obstacles for them, including the prospect of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden.

Prosecutors argued the judge should require five of Mosby's six defense attorneys to remain on the case, which is slated for trial March 27 in Baltimore, because a mass exodus would likely delay the proceedings even further. The trial date has already been pushed back multiple times.

U.S. District Court Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby previously determined that Bolden had broken multiple court regulations in recent months, including using profanity on the courthouse steps, disclosing private juror replies, and filing a motion without a Maryland law license.

In their request to withdraw, Bolden and three other attorneys at his firm stated that they could no longer defend Mosby due to a conflict, while the other two stated that they did not have the time or resources to take up her defense.

On Thursday, Bolden filed new court documents saying all of the trial preparation undertaken by he and Mosby's other lawyers "now takes place under the shadow of a threatened criminal contempt hearing."

Bolden said in the documents that he should be "allowed to withdraw from this case because of the divided loyalties he would otherwise be forced to carry."

In the Friday hearing to discuss the motion, Bolden did not argue on his own behalf, but another attorney from his firm explained why he should be able to withdraw, saying "this is not about Mr. Bolden but about Mosby's right to conflict-free counsel."

Addressing the judge's questions directly, Mosby said she wants to "rebuild" her life. Referring to her lawyers, she said their interests "are now adverse to my interests."

Mosby said that she understands there could be a delay in her case, and said that would be unfortunate.

"I would like this case to go as quickly as possible so I can resume my life," she said.

In 2020, Mosby submitted requests for one-time withdrawals of $40,000 and $50,000, respectively, from Baltimore's deferred compensation plans, according to her indictment. Prosecutors allege Mosby falsely certified that she experienced financial hardship because of the coronavirus, but she actually received her nearly $250,000 salary in 2020.

Her attorneys have argued that COVID-19 had an impact on both financial markets and Mosby's personal travel and consulting businesses. They have accused prosecutors of having racial or political motives for pursuing the case, though Griggsby previously rejected their assertion of vindictive prosecution.