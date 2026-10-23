John Legend to play free show at Baltimore record store next week to debut new album "Muse"

R&B star John Legend will perform two free shows at The Sound Garden in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood on Oct. 27, according to the record store.

The live show is being held to celebrate the release of Legend's new album "Muse," which was released today.

The Sound Garden said on its website the shows will take place on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. The store noted that while the shows are free to attend, "time and space are limited."

So people wanting to gain entry are being asked to secure priority admission by pre-ordering "Muse" on vinyl or CD. Attendees can purchase in advance and select free in-store pickup to be able to pick the album up the day of the event, The Sound Garden said.

Legend, a 13-time Grammy winner, announced the official launch of "Muse" on social media on Friday. "Muse is out now," he posted on Facebook.

The album, produced by his good friend Pharrell Williams, is "unlike anything either of us has made before. I'm so excited for you to hear all of it," Legend said.

The Sound Garden's owner, Bryan Burkert, said the Baltimore show will very likely reach capacity based on preorders alone, our media partner, the Baltimore Banner, reported.

"He sells out Merriweather [Post Pavilion]," Burkert said. "Do not expect entry without purchase."

Burkert said Legend will perform songs from "Muse" on a grand piano on the store's outdoor stage in the parking lot.

"It's an honor, and we're super excited to have an artist of his caliber to do such a small, intimate show in our lot," Burkert added.

Legend last performed in the area in late 2024, when his Christmas tour played at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover. The R&B star also headlined Pier Six Pavilion at Baltimore's Inner Harbor in August 2014.