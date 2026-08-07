Joc Pederson's 2-run homer in the 6th lifts Rangers past the Orioles 2-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Joc Pederson hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Nathan Eovaldi and three relievers combined to limit Baltimore to one run as the Texas Rangers beat the Orioles 2-1 Friday night.

Pederson swung at the first pitch he saw from Shane Baz (4-11) and drove it 414 feet around the pole in right field, scoring Elias Diaz and giving the Rangers a lead they never relinquished. It was Pederson's 21st homer of the season and his eighth go-ahead homer of the year.

The Rangers were limited to three hits, one each from Pederson, Brandon Nimmo, and Díaz.

Eovaldi worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed one run on four hits while striking out two. Tyler Alexander (3-2) earned the win after allowing one hit in two-thirds of an inning. Jacob Latz worked two scoreless innings for his 22nd save.

The Orioles got a double from Leody Taveras and singles from Dylan Beavers, Coby Mayo, Colton Cowser, and Carlos Narváez.

Baz threw eight innings innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out nine.

Baltimore nearly tied the game with one out in the ninth, but Nimmo threw to Nicky Lopez from right. Lopez hit Díaz, who managed to tag Taveras on his sliding mitt at home. The call on the field was confirmed after a replay review.

The Rangers won their third straight game for the first time since the All-Star break and are 3-1 on their homestand.

The Orioles lost their second straight and for the fourth time in seven games.

Up next

Orioles RHP Kyle Bradish (7-10, 3.79 ERA) faces Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (7-7, 3.96) on Saturday.