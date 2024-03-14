Jets acquiring offensive tackle Morgan Moses from Ravens in deal that includes picks, AP source says

The New York Jets are acquiring offensive tackle Morgan Moses from the Baltimore Ravens in a trade that includes draft picks for both teams, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The move Wednesday reunites Moses with the Jets after he spent the 2021 season with New York.

The Jets will also receive the Ravens' fourth-round pick (No. 134 overall) and New York will send its fourth-rounder (No. 112) and a sixth-rounder to Baltimore, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because trades and free agent signings weren't official until the new league year began at 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

ESPN first reported the deal between the Jets and Ravens.

Later Wednesday, Baltimore announced it was releasing veteran linebacker Tyus Bowser, who missed all of last season because of knee problems. The Ravens also re-signed linebacker Malik Harrison and defensive tackle Brent Urban.

The Jets re-signed punter and fan favorite Thomas Morstead to a two-year deal. New York kept two of its most consistent performers from last season, also bringing back kicker Greg Zuerlein after he agreed to terms on a two-year contract on Monday.

The Jets also released tight end C.J. Uzomah with a failed physical designation. He missed the final five games last season with an injured knee ligament.

The 33-year-old Moses helps bolster a revamped offensive line for New York, which struggled with consistency and production up front last season.

Moses is likely to take over as the starter at right tackle, joining center Joe Tippmann and guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Simpson — a former Ravens teammate who agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Jets on Monday night.

New York currently holds the No. 10 overall pick in the draft next month and could target a left tackle. Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown are both scheduled to be free agents and are not expected to return.

Moses spent his first seven NFL seasons in Washington after being a third-round pick out of Virginia before he signed with the Jets as a free agent in 2021. He played in all 17 games that season, including 16 starts, but signed a three-year deal with Baltimore the following offseason.

Moses started 31 games during the past two seasons with the Ravens, helping block in front of Lamar Jackson.

Now, he'll be a major part of a unit that will try to protect Aaron Rodgers, who was lost for the season with a torn left Achilles tendon just four snaps into his debut. Rodgers is expected to be healthy in time for the start of training camp in July — and general manager Joe Douglas made improving the offensive line a priority this offseason.

___

