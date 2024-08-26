Man accused of killing Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere pleads guilty to attack of Baltimore couple

BALTIMORE -- Jason Billingsley, the suspect accused of murdering tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere, plead guilty to brutally attacking a Baltimore couple last year.

Jason Dean Billingsley, 33, made the plea on the opening day of his trial in Baltimore, as he faced counts of attempted first and second-degree murder.

In September of last year, Billingsley was accused of holding April Hurley and Jonte Gilmore captive in the basement of a West Baltimore home. In addition, Billingsley is accused of sexually abusing Hurley, slitting her throat, dousing Gilmore and Hurley in gasoline, and lighting them both on fire.

That assault occurred just five days before the murder of Pava LaPere, who was found dead at her Mount Vernon apartment building.

Billingsley is set to return to court on Friday to be tried for LaPere's murder.