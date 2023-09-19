Two adults, young child hospitalized following fire at home in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Two adults and a young child were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning following a house fire in West Baltimore.

Firefighters responded to the three-story home around 9 a.m. on Edmondson Avenue.

As crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the basement. As they entered inside, a man and a woman were found inside with some burn injuries, according to Baltimore City Fire spokesperson Kevin Cartwright.

A young child was then found on the second floor.

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment. Cartwright said they were all conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

"Firefighters went to the second floor to perform search and rescue operations when they found a young child there," Cartwright said. "The child appeared to have suffered some mild smoke inhalation and was escorted out, cared for by paramedics and escorted to an area hospital."

Cartwright said the fire was extinguished and contained to the basement of the home.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

"Our firefighters are the unheralded heroes," Cartwright said.