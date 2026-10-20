Judge declares mistrial in trial over fire that killed 3 Baltimore firefighters

A judge declared a mistrial after a jury failed to reach a verdict in the trial of James Barnett, who was charged in connection with a 2022 fire that killed three Baltimore firefighters on Stricker Street.

After nearly a week of deliberations, jurors were dismissed Tuesday without reaching a verdict.

Barnett was charged with second-degree arson, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in connection with the Jan. 24, 2022, fire.

Baltimore Fire Lt. Kelsey Sadler, Lt. Paul Butrim and Firefighter/EMT Kenny Lacayo died while battling the blaze.

Lt. Kelsey Sadler, Lt. Paul Butrim and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo died after becoming trapped when the rowhome collapsed. John McMaster spent nearly two weeks in hospitals after the blaze and was permanently injured.

Jurors began deliberating Wednesday afternoon and continued Thursday and Friday before breaking for the weekend. They resumed deliberations Monday and continued through Tuesday but were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Last week, the judge dismissed the murder charges against Barnett, leaving the charges of second-degree arson, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

Prosecutors argued that video showed Barnett creating at least four flashes of light inside the vacant rowhome, which they believe were flames. They also pointed to what they described as conflicting statements Barnett made during a police interview.

Barnett's attorney argued that prosecutors could not prove the person shown in the video was Barnett.

The two-week trial included hours of video evidence and testimony from multiple witnesses and experts, including a medical examiner who discussed the injuries that killed the three firefighters.