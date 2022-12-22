It's not just the roads: 100s of holiday flights canceled as winter storm rolls in

BALTIMORE -- Families are getting ready to hit the road or catch a flight to be with loved ones for the holidays, but with a winter storm rolling, it's a good idea to brush up on how to navigate during the tough holiday rush.

Airlines have already started to cancel flights because of the winter storm, and there could be more cancellations today.

According to FlightAware, more than 1,100 flights in the United States have been canceled as of Wednesday morning, and more than 400 are delayed.

Several airlines are already offering travelers a chance to move their flights to next week without paying change fees.

AAA says 113 million people are expected to travel for the holidays, but most will be going by car.

Gov. Larry Hogan is urging Marylanders to be careful as soaking rain and wintry weather hit the state. He has activated emergency response operations, which are in coordination with local jurisdictions to monitor for icy spots on the roads.

And if you are hitting the road, this is the time to check your tires, antifreeze, oil, battery, defroster, heater, wipers and washer fluid level. Additionally, make sure you have at least half a tank of gas at all times.

Pack an emergency kit with food, water and blankets just in case.

As for flights, talk with your airline to determine what the best travel plan is for you.