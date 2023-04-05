'It's horrible': Howard Co. residents condemn threatening voicemail to LBGTQ+ group

BALTIMORE - A Howard County man allegedly threatens the LGBTQ+ community in response to the Nashville Catholic school shooting.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Adam Nettina, from West Friendship, Maryland left a threatening voicemail on March 28 to the Human Rights Campaign, a group that supports the LBGTQ+ community.

The voicemail said, in part, "If you want war…we'll have war. You started this…you are going to kill us…we are going to kill you 10 times more in full."

The message referencing the mass shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville where the shooter identified as being transgender.

Nettina has been arrested and now faces federal charges.

A spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign said in a statement she's grateful to law enforcement for acting so quickly and that they will continue to call out those who spread violence fear and disinformation.

"We are grateful to law enforcement for acting so quickly to keep our community safe, and we condemn any and all violent words or deeds. We will continue our work to call out those who spread violence, fear, and disinformation," said Human Rights Campaign spokesperson Elizabeth Bibi.

Neighbors in Howard County told WJZ t are outraged by the threats

"I think it's horrible," Howard County resident Lucas Greene. "I don't think it should ever get to that point."

Residents said the community has been working to create inclusive spaces for all, and that Nettina's views represent a minority.

"That is one small percentage of a large percentage of people here that will not, and do not, accept that train of thinking," said Howard County Bree Hughes.

County executive Calvin Ball condemned the shooting and the hateful rhetoric that's come in the aftermath.

"Not only should hate have no home in Howard County, but the state of Maryland or our nation, we should be the exemplar of not only what is but what should be," Ball said.

If convicted, Nettina faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.